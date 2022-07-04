Over 10m families to get free rice before Eid

<p>The government will distribute 100,330 metric tonnes of rice for free to more than 10 million “ultra-poor and destitute families” ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.</p><p>The food aid will be given to 10 million vulnerable group feeding (VGF) cardholders across the country to mitigate the consequences of recent disasters like floods.</p>.<p>Of the card holders, around 8.7 million are from 492 upazilas and more than 1.2 million from 329 municipalities.</p><p>The disaster management and relief ministry Sunday issued a statement about the allocation.</p>