Over 10m families to get free rice before Eid

UNB
Dhaka
The government will distribute 100,330 metric tonnes of rice for free to more than 10 million “ultra-poor and destitute families” ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

The food aid will be given to 10 million vulnerable group feeding (VGF) cardholders across the country to mitigate the consequences of recent disasters like floods.

Of the card holders, around 8.7 million are from 492 upazilas and more than 1.2 million from 329 municipalities.

The disaster management and relief ministry Sunday issued a statement about the allocation.

