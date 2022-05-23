Over 1.5 million children at risk as devastating floods hit Bangladesh

Cases of diarrhoea, respiratory infection, and skin diseases have already been reported. At least three children have died after being struck by lightning.

Hundreds of schools have been closed, further jeopardizing the education of children. After 18 months of pandemic school closures in the last few years, children are once again missing out on learning.

“The damage to lives, homes and schools is heartbreaking. In this disaster, as in most others, children are the most vulnerable. UNICEF is on the ground to protect children and to meet their urgent needs, supporting the Government and working closely with our local partners,” said Sheldon Yett, UNICEF Representative to Bangladesh.