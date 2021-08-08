Over 3m get Covid-19 vaccine in a day

Crowd was also seen at the union centres though those were relatively thinner than the cities.
The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said on Saturday night over 2.78 million (27.83 lakh) people received the first dose of the Covid vaccine and 54,000 others got the second dose.
The DGHS authorities did not include data from Gazipur, Manikganj, Munshiganj, Shariatpur and Sylhet districts saying that data from those five districts did not specify the number of male and female received the vaccine.
However, inclusion of data sent by Prothom Alo correspondents from those districts showed over three million people were vaccinated on the first day of mass vaccination drive in Bangladesh under the regular and extended vaccination drive.
About 300,000 people received vaccine in a day under the regular drive that rose by tenfold on Saturday. Nearly 2.5 million (25 lakh) received Sinopharm vaccine on that day.
Other than the regular vaccination drive, the six-day extended vaccination drive campaign began at 4,600 unions, 1,054 municipal wards and 433 city corporation words on Saturday. The DGHS set a target of vaccinating 3.2 million (32 lakh) a day.
Ninety two to 95 per cent of the target was fulfilled on the first day, Shamsul Alam, member sectary secretary of DGHS’ Covid-19 vaccine management committee, told Prothom Alo.
A certain amount of vaccines was sent to the centre. Many people had to return as they could not get the vaccine. Many people stood in queue for long. Health protocols could not be followed at several centres due to crowd. Several centres required more time for registration.
Two persons were allegedly vaccinated for more than once at two centres while one people's representative instead of trained health workers inoculated some persons at a centre.