Bangladesh inoculates over 500,000 in 5 days

Some 542,309 beneficiaries in Bangladesh have received COVID-19 vaccine shots in merely five days, the country’s health ministry said on Friday.

On Thursday, the fifth day of the nationwide immunisation drive, the centres witnessed 204,540 beneficiaries turning up to receive the shot. So far, over one million people have registered for vaccination.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh on Friday reported five more COVID-19 deaths, the lowest in 282 days, taking the cumulative toll to 8,253, said Nasima Sultana, additional director general of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Bangladesh.

With 404 fresh cases, the coronavirus tally has reached 539,975 in the country, Sultana told IANS, adding that the total recoveries have touched 486,393 with the discharge of 422 patients from various facilities.