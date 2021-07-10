Over 61pc of 18-25s suffering from depression during pandemic

Some 61.2 per cent of young people, aged 18-25, have been suffering from depression during the Covid-19 pandemic, and among them 3.7 per cent have attempted suicide, reports UNB.

It was revealed in a survey conducted by Aachol Foundation, a student oriented non-profit social organisation. The foundation's aim is to create awareness among students about taking care of their mental health. It works primarily to make students aware of mental health and to build them into a skilled, efficient workforce.



