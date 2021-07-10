Over 61pc of 18-25s suffering from depression during pandemic

The survey report was formally disclosed at a virtual press conference on Saturday. Among others, Tansen Rose, founder and president of the Aachol Foundation, mental health specialist and play therapist Mushtaq Ahmed Imran and officials of the foundation attended the virtual press conference.
Last March, the Aachol Foundation conducted a survey on rate of suicide during corona situation, which found that about 49 per cent of those who committed suicide were young girls and boys, ages between 18- 35.
To find out the reasons for the rising suicide rate among the young people, the Aachol Foundation conducted a survey titled " Thoughts of young people on suicide and mental health" from 1 to 15 June this year. The aim of the survey was to identify reasons behind of committing suicide and finding a way out and finally, it is important to emphasise that everyone take initiative for mental health.
A total of 2,026 youths, both girls and boys, took part in the survey. The largest group of participants in the survey was 1,720 young people aged 18-25 or 84.9 per cent.
A total of 243 people aged 26-30 took part in the survey which is 12 per cent of the survey. In addition, 63 people aged 31-35 occupied 3.1 per cent of the survey. Among them, the number of women was 1293 or 63.8 per cent, while the number of male was 731 or 37.1 per cent and the third sex was 0.10 per cent.
Of the 2,026 young people participated surveyed, only 787 or 38.6 per cent said they did not suffer from depression. However, 1,239 young boys and girls ( 61.2 per cent) said they were suffering from depression. Among the participants, 55.7 per cent said they don't get anyone beside them to share their depression or emotional turmoil.
According to the survey, 49.9 per cent of young people did not think of suicide but the remaining 50.1 per cent thought of committing suicide. Among them, 21.3 per cent thought of committing suicide during the corona period. Some 38.1 per cent of people thought of suicide but did not attempt suicide. But 8.3 per cent thought of suicide, they prepared suicide materials but came back and 3.7 per cent of young people tried to commit suicide but they failed.
Commenting on the survey, Tansen Rose, founder and president of the Aachol Foundation, said: "When young people have suicidal tendency or are mentally depressed, it is definitely a bad signal for the country," he said.
Rather, the problem must be solved by finding out the reasons why a young person has suicidal tendency or is emotionally disturbed, he added.