Over 80pc teachers, students of medical colleges vaccinated: Maleque

Health and family welfare minister Zahid Maleque has said over 80 per cent teachers, students and employees of medical education received Covid-19 vaccines and the rests will be vaccinated very soon, reports BSS.

“All teachers, students and employees of medical education will be brought under Covid-19 vaccination coverage,” he said while visiting Bangladesh Nursing and Midwifery Comprehensive Licensing Examination-2021 at a government school in the city.