Over 80pc teachers, students of medical colleges vaccinated: Maleque

The health minister said the government has decided to purchase 165 million (16.5 crore) more Covid-19 vaccines from China and WHO facilities to expedite the countrywide vaccination campaign. These vaccines are expected to arrive in Bangladesh by January next year, he added.
“Bangladesh will get 20 million (2 crore) doses of Sinopharm vaccines from China each month... meaning 60 million (6 crore) jabs of Sinopharm will arrive in the country within three months,” the minister said.
The health ministry sources said the government is planning to vaccinate 15-20 million people by next month.
Bangladesh has so far approved eight Covid-19 vaccines to control the deadly disease.
The approved Covid-19 vaccines are from Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, CoronaVac, Pfizer, Covishield, Sputnik V, AstraZeneca and Sinopharm.