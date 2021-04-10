Over 90,000 Covid-19 patients treated outside hospitals

More than 90,000 Covid-19 patients are receiving treatment at home and mostly depend on telemedicine. However, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has no specific details on how effective this service is for the patients.

Not all of Covid-10 patients require treatment at hospital. At the beginning of the pandemic, the World Health Organization (WHO) said 20 per cent of the patients may need treatment at hospital.

The director of the state-run Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control And Research IEDCR, professor Tahmina Shirin, told Prothom Alo, “All (Covid-19 patients) don’t need to be admitted to hospital for treatment. If oxygen saturation falls and the lungs are infected, then treatment at hospital is necessary.”

According to DGHS, 91,362 patients are receiving Covid-19 treatment at home as of 10 April while the total number of infections stood at 678,937, with 572,378 recoveries and 9,661 deaths. Some 5,338 people were receiving treatment at various hospitals.