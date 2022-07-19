Two more die of dengue in 24 hrs

Two more people died of dengue and 51 others were hospitalised in 24 hours till Tuesday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), reports news agency UNB.

Among them, 38 patients were hospitalised in Dhaka and 13 in other districts, the DGHS said.

As many as 224 dengue patients, including 170 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.