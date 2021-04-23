Owners want resumption of public transport from 29 April

Transport owners have demanded the authorities to resume the operations of public transport from 29 April. They wanted restart of the trips of long-haul buses at the same time maintaining health guidelines, including carrying passengers at half the capacity.

Khondaker Enayet Ullah, secretary general of Bangladesh Road Transport Owners Association, told Prothom Alo that he has contacted various levels of government including road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader. But no confirmation has so far been made about plying of public transport before 28 April. However, they have strongly demanded that public transport be resumed from 29 April.

Meanwhile, government sources say it is difficult to keep public transport closed after the opening of shopping malls in the capital. Besides, the public offices and courts will also be opened from 29 April. In that case public transport must be resumed.