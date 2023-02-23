Morning news highlights

Bangladesh

Edible oil to others: Adani’s growing footprint in Bangladesh

It was 1993 when Indian business tycoon Gautam Adani made his entrance to Bangladesh through his maiden investment in the edible oil business. His business grew here over the course of time and expanded from food products to the power sector. But the Adani Group registered a boom in its business in Bangladesh, particularly in the last eight years

Biometric visa application mandatory for Hajj pilgrims

Under the new system, pilgrims from Bangladesh must submit visa applications through biometric method in order to perform Hajj this year

President for making youths skilled in science, IT

Curriculum should be designed in line with the existing labour market as there is no substitute for demand-based and work-oriented education at present, said president Abdul Hamid.

I beg for forgiveness: BCL leader Sanjida tells Fulpori

Sanjida Chowdhury, a vice-president of Islamic University (IU) unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League, who led the torture on Fulpori at Deshratno Sheikh Hasina Hall, begged forgiveness for her misdeed, said Fulpori Khatun

238 equipment out of order at three major hospitals

Some 238 medical equipment at three major government hospitals of the country have turned out of order and many of these cannot be used.

