Oxygen crisis may intensify if patients increase: DGHS

In the bulletin, DGHS spokesperson Md Nazmul Islam said the rate of coronavirus transmission has risen to 51 per cent in the 26th week of this year than that of the previous week (25th week). At the same time, the rate of death has been increased by 46 per cent.
When asked about the deaths of Covid patients due to shortage of oxygen in different districts including Satkhira and Bogura, the official said probe bodies have been formed to look into the allegation.
“We will inform journalists after the completion of investigation," Nazmul Islam made the assurance.