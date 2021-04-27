Oxygen shortage to arise if number of patients increases

The supply of oxygen rose to 200-220 tonnes a day after Covid-19 cases spiked in the country in the beginning of April. In total, 100 tonnes were imported from India and the rest was produced locally. Import from India stopped on 21 April, but fortunately the demand for oxygen has dropped after the number of Covid-19 patients decreased. However, if Covid-19 patients increase, the demand for oxygen will rise and then problems may arise to meet the extra demand.

Officials at Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) and the companies supplying oxygen to public and private hospitals have said that since the spread of Covid-19 has seen a downward trend over the past two weeks, the demand for oxygen is less for now. Beside, producing of industrial oxygen has been cut to increase the production of medical grade oxygen. As a result, the crisis has been avoided for the time being.

There was a demand for 100-120 tonnes of oxygen a day in the country’s health sector before the coronavirus pandemic and no necessity for import. The demand started increasing since the coronavirus outbreak. Importing oxygen from India began. Demands reached a peak at the beginning of April. It now has decreased to 140-150 tonnes a day. No oxygen shortage has arisen as yet.