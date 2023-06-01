Budget for EC increased by nearly Tk 9b

The budgetary allocation against the election commission (EC) has been increased by nearly Tk nine billion for the upcoming fiscal year when the next general election will be held, reports UNB.

The allocation against the EC Secretariat in the proposed national budget for 2023-24 fiscal is Tk 24 billion, which was Tk 15.39 billion in the 2022-23 fiscal. But the allocation against the EC came down to Tk 14.23 billion in the revised budget for the outgoing fiscal year.

Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal placed the proposed national budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year in parliament on Thursday.

The 12th national election will be held at the end of this year or by early 2024.