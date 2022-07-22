'Mass awareness against human trafficking underscored'

Speakers at a meeting to exchange views urged people from all walks of life to tackle human trafficking which is a hated crime.

Many Bangladeshi young people are losing lives at Mediterranean while illegally going to European countries, they said.

They suggested that alongside applying the law to eliminate human trafficking, mass awareness has to be created.

They were speaking on Friday at a meeting to exchange views at Town Hall in Shariyatpur.

The foreign ministry organised this event as part of the initiatives in stopping human trafficking and encouraging safe and legal pathways for labour migration.