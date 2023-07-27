Shafiqul gets arrested after responding to police call

Shafiqul Islam alias Shahin, who runs a pharmacy in the capital’s Jurain area, was summoned to the Kadomtali police station over the phone at 12:00 am on Thursday when he was at his medical store.
Responding to the call, he went to the police station and got arrested there, said his wife Mahfuza Akter.
In a conversation with Prothom Alo at the court premises on the day, Mahfuza said her husband had an involvement with the BNP once upon a time, but he has no connection with the politics now.
“The police arrested my husband all of a sudden. On information, I, along with relatives, rushed to the police station,” she said.
Shafiqul was produced before the chief metropolitan magistrate’s (CMM) court in Dhaka on Thursday, after showing him arrested in an old case with the police station.
Like Shafiqul, several hundred people, mostly associated with the BNP, were arrested in an extensive raid on Wednesday. Their relatives began gathering on the court premises early Thursday, anticipating that the arrestees would be produced before the CMM court.
The policemen started taking the arrestees to the court after 12:00 pm. The BNP men were seen chanting slogans to extend support to the detained fellow activists, while the relatives consoled them.
A certain Billal Hossain came to the court premises around 12:00 pm. He told Prothom Alo that the police arrested his brother --Yusuf Ali Bhuiyan, a 60-year-old BNP leader of Narayanganj -- from the Turag area around 2:00 pm on Wednesday.
Sohel, brother of another BNP leader Jamal, alleged that the police lifted his brother all of a sudden from their residence. He was brought to the court on Thursday.
Prothom Alo interviewed relatives of at least 20 BNP men who were arrested between Wednesday afternoon and 10 am on Thursday. They claimed that the police arrested their relatives, raiding their homes and businesses all of a sudden.
Number of arrests
As per court sources, at least 230 BNP leaders and activists were produced before the Dhaka court until 2:30 pm on Thursday. Among them, Darus Salam police station brought 57 people, Kafrul police station 39 people, Pallabi 32 people, Demra 8 people, and Jatrabari police station brought 5 people. They were shown arrested in the sabotage cases recorded in May.
Apart from that, the policemen from Kadomtali police station arrested three BNP men, while Turag police station arrested nine people, Rampura police station two people, and Sabujbagh police station arrested one BNP man.
Some 24 BNP men were arrested by Gulshan and Banani police stations, while Kotwali police station arrested 17 people, Lalbagh 9 people, Dhanmondi 5 people, and Uttara west police station arrested 2 BNP men.
Earlier, the police arrested 78 leaders and activists of BNP and its affiliates in new and old sabotage cases in different areas of the capital and produced them before the court on Wednesday.
Syed Imran Saleh Prince, organizing secretary of BNP, alleged that the police made these arrests based on fictitious charges, both old and new, in an operation ahead of the BNP grand rally in Dhaka.
However, Faruk Hossain, deputy commissioner (media and public reltaitons) of the DMP, claimed that the arrests were made in accordance with specific allegations of sabotage activities and arrest warrants, and that no innocent individuals were detained.