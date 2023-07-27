Shafiqul gets arrested after responding to police call

Shafiqul Islam alias Shahin, who runs a pharmacy in the capital’s Jurain area, was summoned to the Kadomtali police station over the phone at 12:00 am on Thursday when he was at his medical store.

Responding to the call, he went to the police station and got arrested there, said his wife Mahfuza Akter.

In a conversation with Prothom Alo at the court premises on the day, Mahfuza said her husband had an involvement with the BNP once upon a time, but he has no connection with the politics now.