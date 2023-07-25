EC has no dialogue in mind: EC Anisur

Election commissioner Anisur Rahman has said the commission does not have a mind to hold political dialogues for the time being, and also does not feel it necessary. The political issues should be settled politically.
“The resolution of political issues falls outside the jurisdiction of the election commission. Hence, the commission has no mind to hold a dialogue,” he told newspersons at his office on Tuesday afternoon.
The commissioner also said they have not yet discussed the schedule for national elections, but it will come in due course.
He disclosed that the commission is ready to hold the election. Hence, the parties intending to participate in the next national polls should take necessary preparations.
“IF their issues are not solved... it is a political problem, let it be settled politically.” he added.
The election commissioner, however, sounded optimistic about a political negotiation and said, “There must be a solution at one stage. Time will say… the more it will get closer, the more each (stakeholder) will face pressure. They and we, both will be under pressure.”
Asked about the scheduled siege programme of some unregistered political parties, he said there might be grievances among the parties that were deemed unqualified for registration.
“They have the right to siege, let them do it. If anyone besieges us, we would remain besieged… there won’t be any problem,” he added.