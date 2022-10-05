Information minister tests positive for Covid-19

Later, physicians at the secretariat clinic advised the minister to go for Covid-19 test. As per the advice, he went for a test under the facility of Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) and he was tested positive again, said an official release on Tuesday.

Earlier, the minister had tested positive for Covid-19 two times and was admitted to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University at the first time of the infection.

Currently, he is staying at his official residence at Minto Road in the city.

Hasan sought doa from the countrymen for his early recovery.