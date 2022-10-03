Three more dengue patients die: DGHS

The latest death were reported from Dhaka and Chattogram divisions. The dengue death toll in Barishal division remained unchanged at 5.
Of the new patients, 352 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 173 outside it.
A total of 2,144 dengue patients, including 1,598 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.
On 21 June, the DGHS reported the first death of the season from the viral disease.
This year, the directorate has recorded 17,820 dengue cases and 15,615 recoveries so far.