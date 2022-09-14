If any party decides not to join polls, it’s their matter: PM

Briefly describing the Awami League government’s measures to ensure overall socio-economic development of the country which helped transform Bangladesh into a developing nation from a least developed one, Sheikh Hasina, said that she believed that the people of the country would vote for her party again.

“I believe the people of the country will vote for the Awami League in the next general election if they want to see the continuation of the country’s development. If otherwise, there is nothing to do,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina said her government has developed Bangladesh in all the areas, including economy, trade and commerce and employment generation.

The Prime Minister said they transformed Bangladesh into a developing nation and a self-reliant country in food production and made the northern part of the country Monga-free in the last 13 years which has been possible because of the timely and well thought-out ideas of her government.

She said her government is now giving home to the homeless free of cost as her government’s top priority is to give all, particularly the grassroots people, a worthy life and bring them to the mainstream to expedite the country’s advancements.

Referring to mega projects, including Padma Bridge, Karnaphuli Tunnel and Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, she said her government has been working to make Bangladesh a developed and prosperous country as envisioned by the Father of the Nation.

The premier said her government has reduced the poverty rate to 20 percent from 40 percent, increased the GDP rate to over 8 percent with timely initiatives, adding that the efforts are being hampered due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, sanctions and counter sanctions.

If the war and sanctions and counter sanctions are not stopped, the world would face dire consequences, including famine, she said, reiterating her call to the countrymen to grow their own food as part of the preparation to ward off the imminent crisis.

Replying to a query, the premier said that she has received much more sincerity from the Indian site during her recent visit to the country.