Area-wise load shedding across the country from tomorrow

He said the government has decided to reduce power generation to curb costs. Production of diesel-based power plants will be suspended temporarily from today (Monday). This is a temporary decision. Everything will be back to normal after the global situation improves.

The energy advisor said, “The world is passing through a war situation. The war in Ukraine is affecting us.”

Tawfiq-e-Elahi further said, “Even the countries with adequate wealth are carrying out load shedding. It’s been carried out even in the UK and Australia. We are trying to reduce the production to bring down the cost to a tolerable level. Diesel-based power production has been suspended for the time being. It will save a lot. We must keep it in mind that the price of diesel has skyrocketed.”

“We think there will be a shortage of 1000-1500 megawatts of electricity. This can lead to load shedding up to one to one and a half hours a day. There may be load shedding even up to two hours in some places. But for the greater interest of the country in this calamitous time in the world, we all have to come forward.