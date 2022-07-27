Bangladesh reports five Covid deaths, 626 cases in 24 hrs

During the period, five patients died of Covid-19. As of Wednesday, the death toll stands at 29,280, according to the press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 6.83 per cent while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Wednesday stands at 13.74 per cent.
The health directorate Wednesday said a total of 839 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 1,939,211.
Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March in 2020 and recorded its first death of the disease on 18 March that year.