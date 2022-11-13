World Bank to give loan for Dhaka’s beautification

The rivers around Dhaka would be freed from illegal grabbers and the city would be made livable through the project, said the finance minister.

Bangladesh sought the loan during the annual meeting of World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) held in Washington last month.

Bangladesh also sought technical assistance for formulation of investment agenda of the project.

World Bank vice president for the south Asia region Martin Raiser reached Dhaka on a three-day visit on Saturday.

He would hold meetings with prime minister Sheikh Hasina and other government high-ups. He is also supposed to inspect some projects being implemented in World Bank’s funding.