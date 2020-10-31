Padma bridge: 5,250 metres now visible

The 35th span was put into place on pillars 8 and 9 at the Munshiganj end of Padma bridge at 2:40pm on Saturday. With that, 5,250 metres of the bridge is now visible.
This span was put in place seven days after the 34th span was positioned on 25 October. Now only 6 spans are left to be put in position.
The 35th span was to have been put in place on Friday, but as the water level was low around the pillar, it was not possible. The river was dredged at the spot on Friday to restore navigability.
The bridge's executive engineer and project manager (main bridge), Dewan Abdul Quader, told Prothom Alo the silt was dredged away and navigability of the river restored. At 9:00am, the floating crane with a 3600-tonne carrying capacity started out from the Mawa construction yard with the 150 metre grey span. At 2:40pm the span was successfully put in place. The next span will be placed on 5 or 6 November. The remaining spans will be put in position by 10 December, according to plans.
The bridge authorities have said that the 36th span will probably be placed on 5 or 6 November on pillars 2 and 3, the 37th span on 11 November on pillars 9 and 10, the 38th span on 16th November on pillars 1 and 2, the 39th span on 23 November on pillars 10 and 11, the 40th span on 2 December on pillars 11 and 12, and the 41st span on 10 December on pillars 12 and 13. All the spans are at the Mawa construction yard.
The construction of Padma bridge will also require 2,917 roadway slabs. So far 1,041 have been put in place. Another 2,959 railway slabs will also be required and so far over 1,500 have been laid down.
Construction of the Padma bridge began in 2014. China Major Bridge Engineering Company (MBC) is working on the construction of the main bridge and another Chinese firm, Sino Hydro Corporation is carrying out the river training.
This 6.15km bridge is double-storeyed, made of concrete and steel. Trains will run at the lower level and cars and other vehicles on the road above.