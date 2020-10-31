Padma bridge: 5,250 metres now visible

The 35th span was put into place on pillars 8 and 9 at the Munshiganj end of Padma bridge at 2:40pm on Saturday. With that, 5,250 metres of the bridge is now visible.

This span was put in place seven days after the 34th span was positioned on 25 October. Now only 6 spans are left to be put in position.

The 35th span was to have been put in place on Friday, but as the water level was low around the pillar, it was not possible. The river was dredged at the spot on Friday to restore navigability.