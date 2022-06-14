Padma Bridge: All lamps lighted today

All 415 lamps of Padma Bridge have been lighted on Tuesday evening just 11 days ahead of the inauguration of the country's largest bridge on 25 June

People gathered at both banks of the Padma river to see the mesmerizing lighting on the bridge. Being barred from riding on the bridge due to security issues, they expressed joy and excitement from the banks and took snapshots to make the moment memorable. Some of them went live on Facebook to share the excitement with their virtual friends.