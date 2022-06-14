Padma Bridge: All lamps lighted today

Saddam Hossain, assistant engineer of the Bridges Division, said some 24 lights were lit up for the first time on 4 June on a trial basis. The remaining lights were tested in phases till 11 June, using power generators.
On Monday, the lamp posts were connected to the power line and some 207 lights were lit up in the evening through electricity. On Tuesday, all 415 lights were lit up simultaneously and the whole structure was illuminated for the first time.
Dewan Md Abdul Kader, executive engineer of the Padma Bridge, told Prothom Alo on Tuesday evening that Munshiganj and Mawa Palli Bidyut supplied electricity to the bridge. The engineers lit up all the lights at 6:54 pm.
He also disclosed that some 99 per cent of work of the bridge has been completed and it is now ready for vehicular movement round the clock.
Apart from 415 lamps, the architectural lights will be installed on the bridge, especially to celebrate different national days and festivals.
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the bridge on 25 June and it will be open to traffic on the next day.