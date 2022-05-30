Padma Bridge construction with own finance brightens country's image: PM

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina today said the decision of building the much awaited Padma Multipurpose Bridge, which is set to open for traffic on 25 June next, brightened the country's image in the world.

"The decision to construct the Padma Bridge by own finance has brightened the country's image in the globe and also accelerated the nation's confidence," she said.

The prime minister was addressing the Army Selection Board-2022 meeting at the Army Headquarters' Multipurpose Complex at Dhaka Cantonment.

The World Bank stopped financing to construct the bridge without holding board meeting with the connivance of a person bringing a false corruption allegation which was later proved baseless, prime minister's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told newsmen quoting Sheikh Hasina as saying.

"We have to march ahead with self confidence maintaining the economic condition (Bangladesh has got recognition of a developing nation from a least developed one) that we have achieved," the premier said.