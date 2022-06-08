Padma Bridge could be opened for masses on inauguration day: Quader

Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader said that the Padma Bridge could be opened for a brief period on 25 June, the day of its official inauguration, to allow people to walk on the bridge.

The minister, however, said the decision hasn’t been finalised yet.

Obaidul said this during a meeting at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the capital on Wednesday. The road transport and bridges ministry organised this meeting as part of the preparation of the Padma Bridge inaugural ceremony.

Local Awami League leaders and parliament members of 21 southern districts took part in the meeting.