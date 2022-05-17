Padma Bridge: Gazette fixing toll published

A proposal was sent to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on 28 April to fix the price chart and she approved without bringing any change into it.

The authorities are all set to open the bridge to traffic by the end of June and are currently putting finishing touches to the structure.

Sources said two murals with a common height of 40 feet are being erected on Mawa and Jazira ends of the bridge. These would contain portraits of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and PM Sheikh Hasina.

Work is going on there round the clock. Everything will be ready by June, said the project officials.