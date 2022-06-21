Padma Bridge inauguration: Over 70 diplomats being invited

According to the bridge division, the list of invitees will include diplomats from various foreign missions in Dhaka, chief of international organisations and the World Bank president. The foreign minister is taking care of it and there is plan to issue 75 invitation cards for foreigners.

On the other hand, invitation cards have been sent to the office of political parties.

The prime minister will take part in the civic gathering at Mawa end of the Padma Bridge at 10:00am on the inauguration day. She will unveil the name plaque of the bridge.

She will pay the toll and will cross the bridge by a car.

The prime minister will unveil another name plaque at Jajira end. She will address a rally at Shibchar of Madaripur.