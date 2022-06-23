Padma Bridge: Just a few miles home

It has been quite a long time since I went to our village to visit my mother. While talking to her over the phone recently, my nearly 80-year-old mother seemed rather anxious, asking me when I would visit. Khulna is not near Dhaka. It is nearly 200 kilometers via Mawa, Gopalganj and Bagerhat. How long it takes, what the state of traffic congestion will be, matters very little. The thing that matters the most is crossing the Padma. The question that recurs is whether the weather is inclement or not, whether the mighty Padma is turbulent at the time and whether the launch will carry an excess number of passengers.

Launches ferry passengers between at Shimulia ghat in Munshiganj and Kathalbari launch station at Jajira in Shariatpur. This is a 50-minute journey by launch while it takes about two hours by ferry. As ferries are not always available and it takes a long time, launches become the first option. But there is a matter of concern in journeying by launch. Most of the launches usually carry excess passengers creating risk of accident. In Bangladesh, launch capsizes are not uncommon and there are innumerable deaths in such accidents.