Padma Bridge: Motorcycles likely to be banned on highway on both ends

He said this during an agreement signing ceremony with the corporation that will collect toll in the expressway at the RHD headquarters in Tejgaon on Wednesday.
The chief engineer said, motorcycles will be allowed in the two service lanes beside the four-lane expressway. Replying to a query from a newsman he said, after discussing it with the concerned authorities 'we will take the final decision about banning motorcycles in the expressway'.
South Korean corporation, Korea Expressway, will collect toll in the expressway. They will do the maintenance of the expressway, collect toll and ensure state of the art-vehicle-management.
Earlier on 27 June, motorcycles were banned on Padma Bridge a day after two youths on motorcycle died in an accident on the bridge.