Padma Bridge opens to traffic next month

"We are sending a summary to the prime minister to this end. We have a little work to do but it will be completed within this month (May). If prime minister Sheikh Hasina gives her time, the Padma Bridge will be inaugurated within June," he said.
About the outcome of the meeting, Quader said some important decisions were taken in the meeting.
He said some important projects are being implemented under the bridge division, while the highest priority project of the prime minister is the Padma Multipurpose Bridge.
About the progress of the Padma Bridge work, the bridges minister said the progress of the main bridge implementation work is about 98 per cent, while river engineering 92 per cent, carpeting of the main bridge 91 per cent and overall bridge project implementation work 93.5 per cent.
Replying to a question about the name of the bridge, he said: "We will send a summary of the bridge to the prime minister before its inauguration where its name will be proposed as 'Sheikh Hasina Padma Bridge'. She will decide the name of the bridge as it is her jurisdiction".
About the toll rate of the Padma Bridge, Quader said the summary of the bridge's toll has been sent to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and she will decide on it.
Asked about the rail link over the Padma Bridge, he said the work of rail connection will begin in July next.
The bridges minister said another important project is the construction of a tunnel beneath the Karnaphuli River in Chattogram.
The overall progress of the tunnel project is about 85 per cent, he said, adding "Hopefully the tunnel will see the light within this year".