Padma Bridge opens to traffic next month

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has said the Padma multipurpose bridge would be opened for vehicular movement in June, reports BSS.

"If prime minister Sheikh Hasina gives her time, the Padma Bridge will be inaugurated at the end of June," he told reporters after joining the board meeting of Bangladesh bridge authority at Setu Bhaban at Banani in the capital.

Quader, also the Awami League general secretary, said there is no reason to get confused over the inauguration of the Padma Bridge.