Padma bridge project gets time extension up to 2022

He, however, said his ministry is not implementing the project.

"It's being implemented by road transport and bridges ministry which had targeted to complete it by 2021. But the works were seriously hampered due to the pandemic and heavy flooding."



Mustafa Kamal said a proposal of the Korean Expressway Corporation (KEC) was approved at the meeting to extend the texture and cost of river training works on the Padma Bridge Project.



As per the proposal, the river training project was extended for another 34 months until June 2023 from the existing date of June 2020 while the cost of the project was increased by Tk 3.48 billion.







