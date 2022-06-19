Padma Bridge to be a blessing for easier communication during flood: PM

The prime minister said that if there would have been a bridge over the Padma River, she could have traveled to Dhaka instead of being stuck.
"So, after the opening (Padma Bridge), all types of works such as providing assistance, medicine etc to people could be done easily during the flood," she said.
Recalling the time of inauguration of Bangabandhu Bridge on the River Jamuna, the prime minister said there was a severe and prolonged flood in 1998 in the country.
At that time, the bridge connected the Northern region with other parts of the country, she said.
She added: "As I opened the Bangabandhu Bridge, goods from the region were transported easily to the other areas during the flood that had helped tackle floods in an easier way."
To this end, she also remembered that international organizations at that time predicted over two crore of people would die because of the flood, but, "I replied that we won’t let anybody die and no person died".
She added, "As I opened the (Bangabandhu) bridge, we were able to tackle the flood easily."
The prime minister also recalled that the southern region had received huge support from the Northern region at that time.
In the reception ceremony, financial honorariums were provided to a total of 88 sports-persons, including 33 members of the SAFF-2021 Champion Women U-19 National Football Team.
The 55 other sportsmen include 33 persons from Mujib Borsho FIFA International Football Series 2020 and 22 sportsmen from Bangabandhu 4-Nation Physically Challenged Cricket Tournament 2022.
SAFF-2021 Champion Women U-19 National Football Team's captain Maria Manda, player Monika Chakma and chief trainer Golam Rabbani Choton, Bangladesh Physically Challenged Cricket Team captain Faisal Khan and Bangladesh National Football Team captain Jamal Bhuyan received cheque of financial honorariums from the hand of the prime minister.
At the outset of the function, a video documentary on the three categories of sports teams was screened.
State minister for Youth and Sports Md Zahid Ahsan Russel, Bangladesh Football Federation president Kazi Md Salahuddin, Women U-19 National Football Team captain Maria Manda and Bangladesh Physically Challenged Cricket Team captain Faisal Khan also spoke.
Additional secretary of ministry of youth and sports Nazrul Islam delivered the welcome address.
The prime minister said her government would continue to support developing world class athletes in the country's sports arena.
Mentioning that flood is a regular phenomenon in the country, she said, "We will deal with the flood and we will also continue sports. Everything will go on. This is our life, we have to accept it."
She added, "This is the reality and we have to move ahead with this reality, and we will keep our heads high on the world stage."
Sheikh Hasina said the government is taking various measures to rescue, treat and provide relief to the flood victims to minimize the suffering.
She said it is the monsoon season, the floods in Sylhet and Sunamganj districts have occurred much more massively this time "but, I am monitoring it regularly".
"We are doing rescue work and providing relief along with various measures for the flood victims," she said, mentioning that local administration, army, navy and all other organizations are deployed to rescue people and provide assistance.
At the same time, she said, the leaders and activists of Chhatra League, Juba League, Swechchhasebak League and associated organizations of Awami League have come forward with assistance in different areas.
The government has been doing everything to drain out the water and is also ready to deal with the post-flood situation, she added.
The head of government said she had cautioned all the concerned earlier, saying that this time there could be a massive flood. "I have warned everyone, told them to be prepared and we have that preparation."
About the possibility of floods in the central and southern parts of the country, she said as the flood began in the north, it may hit the south.
Sheikh Hasina said, "The water has started receding. When the water recedes from Sunamganj, other areas start flooding. This is our natural system. So, there is a possibility of flooding, especially in Rangpur division, Mymensingh division. We are already taking measures in this regard."