Padma Bridge to be a blessing for easier communication during flood: PM

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday hoped that the Padma Bridge would be a blessing for the nation for easier communication in the wake of flood, as the government is set to inaugurate it on 25 June.

"After the opening of the Padma Bridge, I hope, InshaAllah, it would be a blessing as uninterrupted communication with the Southern region will be ensured," she said.

The prime minister made this optimism while addressing a reception ceremony of sports-persons at Shapla Hall in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in Dhaka as the chief guest.

She said, "The Padma Bridge will create a vast opportunity for us to transport goods, tackle floods, stand beside people and provide them assistance."

She added, "I think we are going to open the (Padma) bridge at a time when flood began on one side, but it may also go to the Southern region."

Sheikh Hasina said during the flood, river crossing becomes difficult as it gets extra current and appears as furious and that is why people get stuck on the river bank.

In this connection, she also shared her own experiences of being stuck in Tungipara during the flood of 1988.