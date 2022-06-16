Padma Bridge to boost external trade through ports

Once the long-cherished Padma Bridge is inaugurated on 25 June, it is expected that the volume of external trade will go up through the country’s ports located in its south-western region.

“The Mongla seaport will be more operational after the opening of the Padma Bridge,” professor Anwarul Qadir, a prominent educationist and director of the Sundarbans Academy, told BSS.

Observing that this would also attract traders to invest in the southwestern region, he said imports and exports from Mongla and Payra seaports and Benapole and Bhomra land ports will increase.

The educationist anticipated that the Padma Bridge will allure entrepreneurs to set up new industries in the region.

“At the same time, the Khulna region will be economically prosperous. Now the existing roads in the region need to be expanded in a planned way,” he added.