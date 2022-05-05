Bangladesh

Padma Bridge to open next month: Quader

Prothom Alo English Desk
Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said the much-awaited Padma Bridge would be inaugurated in June, reports BSS.

"Padma Bridge will be opened in June for vehicular movement," he told journalists after attending a programme at his Companiganj village home in the district.

About BNP's movement, Quader, also the Awami League general secretary, said BNP called for movement for 26 times in the last 13 years but they failed.

Now people laugh at BNP listening to its call for movement, he mentioned.

About his coming to his home constituency after a long period, Quader, a member of parliament from Noakhali-5 (Companiganj-Kabirhat), said: "I couldn't come to my area for a long period due to my illness. I couldn't offer jiarat at the graves of my parents. Now I am happy as I offered jiarat today and I met the people of my area."

"I did everything needed for my area during the Covid-19 situation. My relation with my locality did never cut off. I sent required oxygen concentrators, relief goods and foods during the crisis. ICU facilities were also ensured," he said.

The minister said he felt happy as he could come to his voters. "I have come to my own home and offered prayers. I am very happy today. I can't express properly my feelings in words," he added.

Earlier, the minister reached his residence at 11:00am and offered jiarat at his parents' graves.

Later, he exchanged Eid greetings with the common people, leaders and workers of his party. From there, he went to Upazila Dak-Bungalow to meet local party leaders and workers and extended Eid greetings to them.

