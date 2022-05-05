Padma Bridge to open next month: Quader

Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said the much-awaited Padma Bridge would be inaugurated in June, reports BSS.

"Padma Bridge will be opened in June for vehicular movement," he told journalists after attending a programme at his Companiganj village home in the district.

About BNP's movement, Quader, also the Awami League general secretary, said BNP called for movement for 26 times in the last 13 years but they failed.

Now people laugh at BNP listening to its call for movement, he mentioned.