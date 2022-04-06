Padma Bridge to open to traffic end this year: PM Hasina

Prime minister (PM) Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said the Padma Bridge will open to traffic by the end this year, reports UNB.

She said this while responding to a tabled question from Shahiduzzaman Sarker, ruling party MP from Naogaon- 2 constituency during PM's question-answer session.

Hasina said the padma bridge project is the most challenging project in the history of a developing country like Bangladesh.