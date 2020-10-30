Padma bridge's 35th span delayed due to navigability problems

The span is to be placed at pillars 8 and 9 at the Mawa end of the bridge in Munshiganj. It was due to be placed on Friday. Now this has been rescheduled for Saturday or Sunday. However, unless the river is deep enough at the spot, there may be further delay.

Once this 35th span is in place, 5,250 metres of the bridge will be visible. Then six spans will be remaining. Three of the spans were placed in October. It is expected that all the spans will be put in place by December.

The bridge's executive engineer and project manager (main bridge) Dewan Abdul Quader, speaking to the media, said, "Just a few days ago the depth of the water near pillars 8 and 9 was over 130 ft. But now the water is only 7 ft deep. The spans cannot be put in place under these circumstances and so dredging is being carried out to remove the silt. Once the silt is removed, a decision will be taken. But so far no date has been fixed to put the span in place."