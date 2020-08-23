Papia, her husband indicted in arms case

A Dhaka court on Sunday framed charges in an arms case against expelled Jubo Mohila League leader Shamima Nur Papia and her husband Mofizur Rahman Sumon.

Dhaka metropolitan sessions judge KM Imrul Qayes passed the order, officially initiating the trial against the couple.

Investigation officer (IO) and RAB sub-inspector Arifuzzaman filed charge sheet against the couple in the case on 29 June, making 12 people witnesses.