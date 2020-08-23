Papia, her husband indicted in arms case

BSS
Dhaka
Former leader of Bangladesh Awami Jubo Mohila League Shamima Nur Papia and one of her associates in custody of RAB
Former leader of Bangladesh Awami Jubo Mohila League Shamima Nur Papia and one of her associates in custody of RABFile photo

A Dhaka court on Sunday framed charges in an arms case against expelled Jubo Mohila League leader Shamima Nur Papia and her husband Mofizur Rahman Sumon.

Dhaka metropolitan sessions judge KM Imrul Qayes passed the order, officially initiating the trial against the couple.

Investigation officer (IO) and RAB sub-inspector Arifuzzaman filed charge sheet against the couple in the case on 29 June, making 12 people witnesses.

Advertisement

Earlier on 22 February, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Papia and her husband, along with two of their accomplices, from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport with counterfeit banknotes, foreign currencies and cash.

RAB later raided their two luxurious flats in the capital’s Indira Road area and recovered a pistol, two magazines, 20 bullets, five bottles of foreign liquor and Tk 5.841 million in cash, among other things.

More News

Bangladesh reports 34 more virus deaths, 1973 new cases in 24 hrs

COVID-19 test kit.

NTV joint chief news editor dies of COVID-19

NTV joint chief news editor dies of COVID-19

Diplomats share views on Bangabandhu’s leadership

Diplomats share views on Bangabandhu’s leadership, visions

Mashrafe’s parents recover from COVID-19

Golam Mortaza and Hamida Mortaza