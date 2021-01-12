Papia, her husband indicted in narcotics case

Later, one case was filed with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police station under Arms Act, one under Narcotics Act and another under Special Powers Act.

On 10 September, the investigating officer of Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police station filed a charge sheet against Papia and others in the drug case.

Judge KM Imrul Kayesh of the Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge’s Court on 12 October sentenced Papia and her husband to 20 years in prison in a case filed under the Arms Act.

The court also awarded them seven years jail under another section of the Arms Act.

The judge mentioned in the order that the imprisonment under the two sections will concurrently continue.