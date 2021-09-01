Parliament goes into 14th session

At the beginning of the day’s business, the Speaker nominated a five-member panel of chairmen to conduct the session in absence of the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker.
She announced their names immediately after the day’s business started as per tradition.
The panel members are Md Shahiduzzaman Sarker (Naogaon-2), Md Shamsul Haque Tuku (Pabna-1), Abdul Momin Mondol (Sirajganj-5), Anisul Islam Mahmud (Chattaogram-5) and Sheikh Anne Rahman (Women Seat-19).
They will conduct the proceedings of parliament in chronological order in absence of the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker.
On 16 August last, president Abdul Hamid summoned the session exercising the power bestowed upon him by Article 72 of the Constitution.
The 13th session that passed the national budget for 2021-22 fiscal year was prorogued on 3 July last.