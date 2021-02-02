11th session of parliament prorogued

The eleventh session of the 11th parliament was prorogued on Tuesday soon after the house unanimously adopted the thanksgiving motion on the President's speech in the first session of the new calendar year of 2021, reports UNB.

Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury read out the prorogation of the president. President Md Abdul Hamid delivered his speech in the first sitting of the winter session on 18 January.

Later, chief whip Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury placed a thanksgiving motion on the speech in the House. A total of 133 lawmakers took part in the general discussion over the motion. Altogether, the MPs discussed for 25 hours and 25 minutes over the motion.