11th session of parliament prorogued

The eleventh session of the 11th parliament was prorogued on Tuesday soon after the house unanimously adopted the thanksgiving motion on the President's speech in the first session of the new calendar year of 2021, reports UNB.
Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury read out the prorogation of the president. President Md Abdul Hamid delivered his speech in the first sitting of the winter session on 18 January.
Later, chief whip Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury placed a thanksgiving motion on the speech in the House. A total of 133 lawmakers took part in the general discussion over the motion. Altogether, the MPs discussed for 25 hours and 25 minutes over the motion.
Besides, six bills were passed in the House during the 11th session that lasted for 12 sittings. A total of 84 questions were received for the prime minister. She replied to 28 questions of them.
The session received 1,689 questions for different ministries with the ministers answering 820 questions. During the session, some 46 notices were placed under section 71 of the Rules of Procedure, said the Speaker.