‘Economic cyclone’ sweeping over country

Opposing the government’s move to take loan from the IMF (International Monetary Fund), the lawmaker from de facto opposition BNP said this would be more dangerous for the economy of the country.
Gas crisis has caused a crisis in industries, affecting the economy and all must sit together nationally to set what to do, he added.
Participating in the unscheduled discussion, BNP lawmaker Md. Harunur Rashid said country must be protected from violence and crisis. People want logical statements from responsible people.
He claimed the ruling party has been obstructing the BNP grand rallies in many ways.
Jatiya Party lawmaker Kazi Firoz Rashid said recently new words have been coined in politics. Everybody says game will on. What game will be played? Where it will be played? Whom will be played with? Where do people want to see the game?
Kazi Firoz Rashid termed ‘game will be on’ as silly remarks and politics should not be taken so lightly. People want to live; they don’t want to watch this game, he added.
Another Jatiya Party lawmaker Md. Mujibul Haque said downtrend in import has affected the country’s economy and political parties must quit game to face this challenge altogether.
“Let’s the game on, but save the people first,” he said.
Replying to Kazi Firoz Rashid’s remarks ruling Awami League lawmaker and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Qauder said, “Game will be on” was the slogan of the election to the Indian state of West Bengal and people of this country has liked it too.
This is not a silly matter, he insisted.
The minister told Firoz Rashid, “If you don’t like it, don’t say it. I say it’s a political slogan.”
He further said BNP plans to take to street on 10 December and bring out a victory procession with Khaleda Zia. Does that mean they would come up with sticks? No one doing excess will be spared, Obaidul Quader warned.
Criticising BNP, another Awami League lawmaker, Sheikh Selim, said the party that was born at cantonment talks about democracy and human rights.