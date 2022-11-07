‘Economic cyclone’ sweeping over country

Rampant corruption has eaten up a big portion of growth and an “economic cyclone” is sweeping over the country, said BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) lawmaker Gulam Mohammad Siraj in the Jatiya Sangsad Sunday.

Inflation reached its peak and taka has been depreciated. On top of that, US$10 billion has been laundered over the last 10 years, he told parliament after taking part in an unscheduled discussion.