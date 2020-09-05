9th JS session begins Sunday

The ninth session of the 11th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) will begin at 11:00am on Sunday, reports BSS.

President Abdul Hamid called the session on 19 August exercising the power bestowed upon him as per clause (1) of article 72 of the constitution.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this time the Parliament card was not issued for the media personnel to cover the news directly. So, the reporters will have to collect news from Sangsad Bangladesh Television like the previous two (7th and 8th) sessions.