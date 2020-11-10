Bangalee nation could not keep Bangabandhu’s trust: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday told the parliament that although Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman loved the people of the country deeply, the Bengali nation could not keep the trust he had bestowed on them.

“He was killed in the hands of the people of the country whom he used to love deeply … He had faith in the people. He saw the traitors (before death), but could not see who had been behind it. The Bengali nation could not keep his trust,” she said while placing a resolution in the Jatiya Sangsad on the occasion of the Mujib Borsho celebration.

The PM brought the resolution to pay solemn tribute to Bangabandhu through a special discussion on his multidimensional political and work life and his philosophy in the House.