Bangalee nation could not keep Bangabandhu’s trust: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday told the parliament that although Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman loved the people of the country deeply, the Bengali nation could not keep the trust he had bestowed on them.
“He was killed in the hands of the people of the country whom he used to love deeply … He had faith in the people. He saw the traitors (before death), but could not see who had been behind it. The Bengali nation could not keep his trust,” she said while placing a resolution in the Jatiya Sangsad on the occasion of the Mujib Borsho celebration.
The PM brought the resolution to pay solemn tribute to Bangabandhu through a special discussion on his multidimensional political and work life and his philosophy in the House.
She said Bangabandhu was killed brutally with a number of false blame on him and many kinds of false propaganda were carried out after his death as well. “History can never be erased. History takes revenge,” she said.
Referring to the torture he was subjected to in Pakistan jail during the Liberation War, she said Bangabandhu never used to share the torture stories with the family members saying they could not tolerate it.
A grave was dug for him while he was in Pakistan jail. General Yahya Khan also ordered to hang him, said Sheikh Hasina, the eldest daughter of Bangabandhu.
“Today, the father of the nation is not with us. But his ideology, his every word and line are very significant to us as these are lessons for us,” she said.
Returning to Bangladesh after the independence, Bangabandhu in his speech on 10 January 1972, asked all to remain united, but the people of the country could not remain united.