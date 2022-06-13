BNP MP Harun calls on govt to protest remarks against prophet

The opposition MP made the demand during a discussion on the point of order in parliament on Sunday.
“We all know that the whole world is protesting against the insult to our Prophet (PBUH) in India. It is also happening in Bangladesh. Most worryingly, we as a Muslim-majority country and an important SAARC member … we are noticing with concern that the government is yet to express any protest or give any reaction on this issue.”
The BNP MP also said that parliament is in session at present. “A condemnation motion must be placed in parliament.”
Harun said anti-Muslim activities in India have increased a lot in the last few years. A few days ago, controversy on hijab was created.
“I think the Indian high commissioner needs to be summoned by the Bangladesh government and we should lodge strong protests.”