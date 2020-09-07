BNP MPs slam govt for 'extrajudicial killings'

"Those who've lost their near and dear ones won't get the scope to take shelter under the arm of law? Have we suspended those articles of the Constitution?" he questioned.



In this connection, the BNP MP gave some details of extrajudicial killings taken place in his constituency where law enforcement personnel staged drama after the extrajudicial killings.



Talking about the retired major Sinha killing in Cox's Bazar, the BNP MP said, "An investigation is going on, trial is going on, but will the 3,000 families of the victims who have been killed by law enforcement agencies get the chance to have access to justice? Won't the state stay beside them?"



He demanded a statement from the home minister in this regard.



Another BNP MP, Rumeen Farhana, said one recent 'extrajudicial' killing drew attention of all. "Every day, more than one extrajudicial killing takes place in the country...it's repeatedly said these are isolated incidents, but none of these are isolated incidents," she said.







She said OC Teknaf Pradeep got the highest police award BPM in 2019 and he got it for six reasons -- all for extrajudicial killing. If any police officer gets the highest award for "extrajudicial killing then it would naturally encourage extrajudicial killings".





