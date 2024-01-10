12th parliament: MPs from Awami League take oath

The newly elected MPs of the 12th parliament from governing Awami League took oath on Wednesday.

Speaker of the 11th national parliament, Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, administered the oaths of the newly-elected parliament members in the oath-taking room of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban at 10:16am.

Before that, the speaker herself took oath as she has also been elected an MP from Rangpur-6 constituency.