12th parliament: MPs from Awami League take oath

The newly elected MPs of the 12th parliament from governing Awami League took oath on Wednesday.
Speaker of the 11th national parliament, Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, administered the oaths of the newly-elected parliament members in the oath-taking room of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban at 10:16am.
Before that, the speaker herself took oath as she has also been elected an MP from Rangpur-6 constituency.
Later, independent MPs will take oath at around 11:00 am and the MPs from incumbent opposition in parliament, Jatiya Party, and other parties will sworn-in at around 12:00 pm.
Meanwhile, the first meeting of the Awami League's parliamentary board will likely be held at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban at 12:00 pm. The meeting will elect the leader of the parliamentary board.
Later, a letter will be sent to President Md Shahabuddin informing him the decision.
Following this, the new government will take oath when the president will invite them.
The new cabinet is likely to take oath on Thursday.
In the 12th National Parliament elections, voting was held in 298 constituencies. Awami League won in 222 seats, Jatiya Party won in 11 seats, and independent candidates won in 62 seats.
Awami League’s ally Bangladesh Workers’ Party and Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JASOD) won two seats each while Bangladesh Kalyan Party won in one seat.