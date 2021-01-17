Jatiya Sangad goes into winter session Monday

The first session of Jatiya Sangsad (Parliament) in the new year, which is also called the winter session, will begin on Monday, after a 59-day recess, reports news agency UNB.
The last session of parliament was prorogued on 20 November last year.
The 11th session of the 11th parliament, which was summoned by president Abdul Hamid on 30 December, will go into the session at 4:30pm.
President Hamid will address the first session of the new year -- 2021.
The cabinet on 21 December last year cleared the draft speech of the president to be delivered in.
Cabinet secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam, while briefing newspersons after the meeting, had said the speech will focus mainly on 10 issues, including the country's overall scenario and macroeconomic condition; the government's measures and successes in improvement of the country's socioeconomic status; activities and programmes taken in different sectors to implement the Vision 2021 and formulation of the Vision-2041; local and overseas employment; and implementation of different ICT-related development measures to build 'Digital Bangladesh'.
The other five issues are expansion of social safety net programmes; the progress in the trial process of war criminals, the successes achieved regarding foreign relations, the birth centenary celebration of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and programmes taken for it, and administrative policies, strategies, development philosophy and guidelines for progress.
President Hamid summoned the 11th session, exercising the power bestowed upon him as per the Article 72 (1) of the Constitution, said a notification of the parliament secretariat.
According to the Constitution, the gap between the conclusion of one session and the first sitting of parliament in the next session shall not exceed a period of 60 days.
During the session, steps have been taken to avoid public gathering in the Sangsad Bhaban. Besides, all employees of the parliament secretariat, except the most essential ones, have been directed not to be present during the session.
Temperature will be measured at the entry point of the Sangsad Bahban.
According to the parliament secretariat sources, steps have been completed to hold the new year's session following the three previous sessions hosted during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last year, the sessions were hosted following the health guidelines for coronavirus. In those sessions, MPs were asked to join the sessions as per the lists and dates to maintain social distancing. The lawmakers had also gone through coronavirus tests.
On 8 November, a special session of parliament began on the occasion of the Mujib Year, marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
President Hamid also delivered a speech in the special session.