Jatiya Sangad goes into winter session Monday

The first session of Jatiya Sangsad (Parliament) in the new year, which is also called the winter session, will begin on Monday, after a 59-day recess, reports news agency UNB.

The last session of parliament was prorogued on 20 November last year.

The 11th session of the 11th parliament, which was summoned by president Abdul Hamid on 30 December, will go into the session at 4:30pm.

President Hamid will address the first session of the new year -- 2021.

The cabinet on 21 December last year cleared the draft speech of the president to be delivered in.

Cabinet secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam, while briefing newspersons after the meeting, had said the speech will focus mainly on 10 issues, including the country's overall scenario and macroeconomic condition; the government's measures and successes in improvement of the country's socioeconomic status; activities and programmes taken in different sectors to implement the Vision 2021 and formulation of the Vision-2041; local and overseas employment; and implementation of different ICT-related development measures to build 'Digital Bangladesh'.