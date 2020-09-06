JS adopts condolence motion over death of Pranab Mukherjee, others

The Jatiya Sangsad on Sunday unanimously adopted a condolence motion expressing profound grief over the death of former Indian president along with other personalities including two running lawmakers of the incumbent parliament, reports BSS.

Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury moved the condolence motion after the beginning of the session and it was adopted in the house following a brief discussion by the lawmakers.

Leader of the house and prime minister Sheikh Hasina also took part in the discussion on condolence motion.

Participating in the discussion, the lawmakers dubbed former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee as the ‘true friend’ of Bangladesh and showed their deep respect to his memory, who was the first Bangali president of neighboring India.

Mukherjee, the 13th Indian president, breathed his last on 31 August due to brain hemorrhage and the coronavirus infection while he was undergoing treatment at the Sena Hospital in New Delhi at the age of 84.

The house also adopted the obituary motion over the death of two running lawmakers—Shahara Khatun of Dhaka-18 and Israfil Alam of Naogaon-6 constituency.

Former home and post and telecommunication minister Shahara Khatun died on 9 July while she was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Thailand at the age of over 77 years.

A 54-year old Alam died of deadly COVID-19 infection at a city hospital on 27 July.