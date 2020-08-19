JS session to begin 6 Sep

The 9th session (4th session of 2020) of the 11th parliament will start at 11:00am on 6 September (Sunday).

Earlier, the last session (budget) was prorogued after only nine sittings due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country, which was the shortest budget session in Bangladesh history.



Only two days were allotted for general discussion on the national budget for 2020-21 fiscal year, while one day for the discussion on supplementary budget 2019-20. Only 18 MPs joined the discussions.



